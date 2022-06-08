(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit Councilman Coleman Young II is experiencing a breakthrough COVID-19 infection, the city announced on Tuesday.
Officials say Young, who was elected to an at-large seat last year, has a dry cough and is self-quarantined and taking oral treatment. Young is also vaccinated and boosted.READ MORE: Michigan Supreme Court Says Dues Going Up $100 For Lawyers
The announcement comes after U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and 14 other people tested positive for the virus after attending Mackinac Policy Conference on Mackinac Island.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 18,453 New COVID-19 Cases, 131 Deaths Over The Last Week
The gathering is put on each year by a business group, the Detroit Regional Chamber, and attracts more than 1,000 public officials, journalists and others who discuss various political and policy issues.MORE NEWS: Moderna Says Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shows Stronger Antibody Response Against Omicron
Buttigieg disclosed his infection Monday on Twitter, saying he had mild symptoms.