(CBS DETROIT) — A man wanted in connection with a double fatal shooting in Detroit turned himself in, according to police.
Detroit police say Dejuan Gillum turned himself in on Tuesday, nearly one week after he was accused of firing shots that killed two men, ages 27 and 21.READ MORE: Douglas Uhde, Man Accused Of Killing Wisconsin Judge, Dies In Hospital
Police say at about 9 p.m. on June 1, Gillum fired the shots during an argument in the 14300 block of Crescent Drive.READ MORE: Barry County Sheriff Files Lawsuit Against Michigan Officials Over Election Fraud Investigation
He fled the scene and was last seen northbound on Evergreen.
On Friday, police identified Gillum as a suspect and seeked the public’s help in locating him.
Police did not release any other information.MORE NEWS: Family Of Inmate Who Died In Macomb County Jail settles lawsuit for $2.45M
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.