MSP: Two Crashes At Same Time On I-75 In Oakland County, Both Drivers ImpairedA rollover crash and a pile-up involving five cars were caused by two impaired drivers on I-75 in Madison Heights.

Goodyear To Recall RV Tires 19 Years After Last One Was MadeNine years after the last one was made, Goodyear has agreed to recall more than 173,000 recreational vehicle tires that the government says can fail and have killed or injured 95 people since 1998.

3 Children, Parents Dead After House Fire In FlintThree children and their parents have died and another sibling was injured following an early morning fire at a Flint home.

Abbott Restarts Michigan Baby Formula Plant Linked To ContaminationAbbott Nutrition has restarted production at the Michigan baby formula factory that has been closed for months due to contamination, the company said Saturday, taking a step toward easing a nationwide supply shortage expected to persist into the summer.

Detroit Officer Dragged By Vehicle, Police Search For SuspectPolice are searching for a suspect after an officer was struck and dragged by a vehicle Monday morning.

Whitmer Announces $120M Expansion At Pfizer Facility In KalamazooMichigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined representatives from Pfizer, in Kalamazoo County on Monday, June 6, for a tour of the facility.