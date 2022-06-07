(CBS DETROIT) — An Indiana man accused of targeting members of the LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit pleaded guilty to murder, robbery and weapons charges.

According to the Michigan Department of Attorney General, Diabolique Paris Johnson, 35, of Indianapolis, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder (sentence agreement of 25 to 45 years), felony firearm (two years to be served consecutively) and armed robbery (sentence agreement of 15 to 30 years to run concurrently with murder charge).

Johnson was originally charged with felony murder, which will be dismissed following his guilty plea to second-degree murder.

Officials say on Sept. 1, 2020, Johnson robbed a 26-year-old Detroit man at a hotel in Dearborn. Four days later, officials say he murdered a 39-year-old man during a robbery in the 16800 block of Woodbine in Detroit.

Authorities say the victims were targeted through online dating apps because they were members of the LGBTQ community.

From Sept. 1, 2020, through Dec. 4, 2020, police in Dearborn, Detroit and Indianapolis investigated the incidents, leading to Johnson’s arrest in Indianapolis.

He was extradited back to Michigan in March 2021 and appeared for arraignment.

Attorney General Dana Nessel partnered with Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy and Fair Michigan Justice Project, which assists law enforcement officers and prosecutors in the state to solve serious crimes against the LGBTQ community.

“It is troubling that the perpetrator of these vicious acts apparently used online dating apps to locate and target his victims. Michigan’s LGBTQ communities know that the Fair Michigan Justice Project, along with Michigan’s county prosecutors and law enforcement officials, stand ready to aggressively investigate and prosecute these brutal crimes,” Fair Michigan President Alanna Maguire said back in 2021.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.