  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:74-year-old, Detroit, Detroit Rewards, Fatal Hit And Run

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Detroit.

Suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run | Credit: Detroit Police Department

READ MORE: Douglas Uhde, Man Accused Of Killing Wisconsin Judge, Dies In Hospital

On May 18, the hit-and-run happened in the area of W. McNichols and Telegraph.

Police say the suspect was driving a stolen Chevy Camaro when he drove through a red light and hit a 74-year-old man driving a silver 2000 GMC Sierra pick-up truck.

Suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run | Credit: Detroit Police Department

READ MORE: Police: Man Wanted In Detroit Double Fatal Shooting Turns Himself In

The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Police say the suspect left a few articles of clothing behind in the Camaro, including Dior shoes.

If you have any information on this crime, submit a tip to www.detroitrewards.tv and include case#: 2205210103.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: Barry County Sheriff Files Lawsuit Against Michigan Officials Over Election Fraud Investigation

 