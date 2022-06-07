(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan is continuing to prepare for the future of electric vehicles.

On Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that Quebec-based company FLO, which is a leading North American EV charging company, is opening a new electric vehicle charger manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills.

It is the company’s first-ever U.S. manufacturing facility.

The $3 million investment in Auburn Hills is expected to create 133 jobs in Oakland County, according to the Governor’s Office.

“We are proud to welcome FLO to Michigan and serve as the home for their very first manufacturing facility in the United States,” Whitmer said. “As we look toward growing our economy, investing in our workforce, and creating good-paying jobs, we know the importance of leading the transition to electric vehicles.

“FLO’s presence in Oakland County builds on our tradition of automotive manufacturing with an eye toward our electrified future. This announcement is the latest in a series of recent, major investments in Michigan’s economy, and I could not be prouder that the world’s manufacturing leaders know Michigan is the place to be.”

According to a news release, FLO will receive an $800,000 Michigan Business Development Program grant for the project.

The company plans to produce more than 250,000 EV chargers and create 730 direct, indirect and induced jobs by 2028.

“The opening of this U.S. facility marks a new chapter in FLO’s efforts to support EV adoption across North America,” said Louis Tremblay, FLO president and CEO. “Our team brings over a decade of experience at all levels in the EV charging industry to the U.S. market. From manufacturing and installation to charger maintenance – we are a part of the charging process every step of the way. We look forward to getting to work here in Michigan and continuing our mission of fighting climate change by accelerating EV adoption.”

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.