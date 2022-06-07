(CBS DETROIT) — An undercover sting operation resulted in the arrests of two men who thought they were arranging to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex at a Rochester Hills motel.

Jeremy Stewart Coder, 28, of Shelby Township, and Kevin Brian Deilser, 59, of Clio, are charged with child sexually abusive material, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting children for immoral purposes. They could face life in prison if convicted.

Authorities arrested the men last week in the sting operation set by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

After they were arrested, both men allegedly made statements admitting their attempts to have sex with someone whom they thought was a minor.

“I am proud of our team and the partnership with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office that resulted in the arrest of two individuals who were seeking to violate someone they thought was a 15-year-old child,” Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said in a statement. “We intend to conduct more of these stings in the future. The message should be clear that if you target children, we will target you.”

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) used investigation techniques known to catch the attention of would-be solicitors. Officials say hundreds of people across Oakland County immediately expressed interest in the fictitious 15-year-old.

Coder and Deilser went to the motel and were arrested on unrelated solicitations.

Both men were arraigned Saturday in 52-1 District Court and each is being held on a $75,000 bond.

If they post bond, their whereabouts will be monitored and are prohibited from having contact with children or using the internet.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 13.

