FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Three children and their parents have died and another sibling was injured following an early morning fire at a Flint home.
The blaze was reported about 4:40 a.m. Monday, Flint Police Chief Terence Green told WNEM-TV.READ MORE: MSP: Two Crashes At Same Time On I-75 In Oakland County, Both Drivers Impaired
The child who was injured escaped by climbing out a window, according to investigators.READ MORE: Goodyear To Recall RV Tires 19 Years After Last One Was Made
Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton told WEYI-TV the home appeared to have no smoke detectors.
Fire crews arrived to find flames coming from the home’s windows. The cause of the fire was under investigation.MORE NEWS: Abbott Restarts Michigan Baby Formula Plant Linked To Contamination
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.