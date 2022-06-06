CHARMED – Friday, June 10, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
SEASON FINALE – In the epic season finale, Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett), along with Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica), have now discovered that the cabal of foes coalescing to bring down the Power of Three is actually working for an ancient evil that's been lying dormant since the dawn of magic.
This powerful dark force — known as the Lost One — will be the ultimate test of the strength of the newly discovered sisterhood; forcing them to rekindle their connection…or face the destruction of magic itself.
Kevin Dowling directed the episode written by Jeffrey Lieber and Nicki Renna (#413).
