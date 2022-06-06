  • WWJ-TV

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO – Monday, June 6, 2022, at 8pm on CW50

SEASON PREMIERE – With the threat of Jones behind them, in a peaceful Roswell we find Liz (Jeanine Mason) is busy teaching while Max (Nathan Dean) lends an assist to his ex-partner on a string of recent bank robberies.

Our couples are happy and thriving but a sudden storm leaves everyone on edge about what is to come.

The series also stars Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino, and Amber Midthunder.

Lance Anderson directed the episode written by Christopher Hollier (401).

Original Airdate 6/6/2022.

Every episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

