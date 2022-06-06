WALKER – Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
AUSTIN NICHOLS DIRECTS – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and James (Coby Bell) make a shocking discovery.READ MORE: Michigan's Gas Prices Reach $5, Hitting New Record Monday
Meanwhile, Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley) have a traumatic afternoon and Liam (Keegan Allan) takes a concern to the Davidson’s door.
Austin Nichols directed the episode with story by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer and Teleplay by Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer (#218).READ MORE: 53-Pound Catfish Caught In Michigan River Sets New State Record
Original airdate 6/9/2022.
Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.MORE NEWS: Michigan Gov. Whitmer's Name On Wisconsin Gunman's List