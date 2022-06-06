  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) — Investigators are looking into the death of a man whose body was found Monday morning in a Pontiac parking lot.

Authorities were responding to calls of multiple shots fired at about 6 a.m. when they found the victim near Cherry Hill Drive and West Fairmount Avenue, The Detroit News reports.

First responders attempted life-saving measures but were unable to revive the victim.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

