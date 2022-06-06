  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, The Flash

THE FLASH – Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 8pm on CW50

DANIELLE PANABAKER DIRECTS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) goes off the grid to look for answers about a new Meta in town.

READ MORE: Michigan's Gas Prices Reach $5, Hitting New Record Monday

Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) pulls out all of the stops at CC Citizen Media, to protect a source and a friend.

The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, and Brandon McKnight.

READ MORE: 53-Pound Catfish Caught In Michigan River Sets New State Record

Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Emily Palizzi (#817).

Original airdate 6/8/2022.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Gov. Whitmer's Name On Wisconsin Gunman's List

Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.