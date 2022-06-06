THE FLASH – Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
DANIELLE PANABAKER DIRECTS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) goes off the grid to look for answers about a new Meta in town.
Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) pulls out all of the stops at CC Citizen Media, to protect a source and a friend.
The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, and Brandon McKnight.
Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Emily Palizzi (#817).
Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Emily Palizzi (#817).

Original airdate 6/8/2022.
Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.