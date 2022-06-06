WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Friday, June 10, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
PERCY DAGGS III ("VERONICA MARS") – We have excited elk, teasing tigers, sour seals, happy huskies, an alpaca who is not interested in taking any photos, and a Bengal cat who has become a sushi chef!
Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Percy Daggs III and commentary by Carmen Hodgson, Brandon Rogers, Mikalah Gordon, and Brian Cooper (#209).
Original airdate 1/15/2022.
Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.