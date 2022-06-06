  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
  • WKBD-TV

Filed Under:CW, World's Funniest Animals

WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Friday, June 10, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

PERCY DAGGS III (“VERONICA MARS”) – We have excited elk, teasing tigers, sour seals, happy huskies, an alpaca who is not interested in taking any photos, and a Bengal cat who has become a sushi chef!

Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Percy Daggs III and commentary by Carmen Hodgson, Brandon Rogers, Mikalah Gordon, and Brian Cooper (#209).

Original airdate 1/15/2022.

Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.