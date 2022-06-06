MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
NOT FOR MERE MORTALS — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists, and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.
Magicians featured in this episode include Chipper Lowell, Kid Ace, Trino, Nick Dopuch, Johnny Ace Palmer, Naathan Phan, Dan Sperry, and Trigg Watson (#809).
Original airdate 6/11/2022.