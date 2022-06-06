IN THE DARK – Monday, June 6, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
SEASON PREMIERE – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is having a tough time adjusting to life in prison with unexpected dangers looming large.
Meanwhile, Max (Casey Diedrick) accompanies Leslie (Marianne Rendón) and Felix (Morgan Krantz) to an interesting afternoon with their grandmother.
Annie Bradley directed the episode written by Yael Zinkow (#401).
Original airdate 6/6/2022.