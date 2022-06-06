TOM SWIFT – Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
SECRETS – When Tom (Tian Richards) discovers that an important piece of the mission to save his father is on the grounds of a family frenemy's estate, he's forced to make a tough choice – woo them with the most awkward dinner known to man.
But Tom is shocked when that dinner of errors reveals a dark secret from Tom’s past that even Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray) didn’t know.
Zenzi and Tom venture into a dangerous mine to find the next capsule piece, but the only question – is their friendship strong enough to survive the secrets they've kept from each other.
Marquise Vilson, Albert Mwangi, and April Parker Jones also star.
Marquise Vilson, Albert Mwangi, and April Parker Jones also star.

Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Cameron Johnson (#102).
