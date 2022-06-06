  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Superman & Lois

SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 8pm on CW50

LOST — Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) disagree on the best way to figure out if Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt) went to the Inverse World.

READ MORE: Michigan's Gas Prices Reach $5, Hitting New Record Monday

Meanwhile, John Henry (Wole Parks) makes a surprising discovery and Lois sets out to track Lucy (guest star Jenna Dewan) down.

Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Sofia Hasmik, Wole Parks and Dylan Walsh also star.

READ MORE: 53-Pound Catfish Caught In Michigan River Sets New State Record

The episode was directed by Elaine Mongeon and written by Kristi Korzec (#213).

Original airdate 6/7/2022.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Gov. Whitmer's Name On Wisconsin Gunman's List

Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.