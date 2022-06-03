Southfield (CW50) – Motor City Pride’s roots trace back to June 1972 when the first march was held downtown Detroit. This march was held to protest the homophobic laws and to work for recognition for LGBT Rights and Equality. A picnic was staged after the march which over the years grew into the current festival.

After a couple of years on hiatus due to the pandemic, Motor City Pride Festival and Parade are returning to Hart Plaza this month to celebrate Pride Month. On June 11th and 12th at Hart Plaza in Detroit, the Motor City Pride Festival will make its return. The festival has grown to see attendance of around 55,000 people each year. The festival is a way to support those in the LGBTQ+ community, and to provide them with a space to feel like themselves and to feel safe expressing who they are.

Saturday, June 11th, 2022

Festival: 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Gates close at 8:00 PM

Sunday, June 12th, 2022

Parade: Noon

Festival: 12:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Gates close at 6:00 PM

For information on the festival and its entrance fee, got to MotorCityPride.org

As for the parade, it will take place on June 12th at noon starting at the corner of Fort St. and Griswold St., then ending at Hart Plaza. The parade route can be seen below:

The parade is free to view along its entire route. More information can be found at MotorCityPride.org

The Festival and Parade are known for hosting hundreds of performers throughout the weekend. One of these performers includes Detroit drag royalty Sabin, who will also be emceeing the event. Sabin a.k.a. Tyler Cooper, started as a dancer before their professional dance career was derailed due to an injury. Now, Sabin is one of the most well recognized and celebrated drag queens in Michigan with a long-standing gig as part of Drag Queen Bingo and Drag Queen Trivia at Five15 in Royal Oak.

He was asked to host the festivities at Motor City Pride after his rise in recognition around the community and is now Motor City Pride’s longest-running host.

Tyler Cooper, a.k.a. Sabin, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about what people can expect at this year’s Motor City Pride Festival and Parade, and the importance of the event to the LGBTQ+ community in Detroit.

