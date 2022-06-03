  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:18-year-old arrested, Hamtramck, Michigan State Police, MSP helicopter, Wayne County

(CBS DETROIT) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested after pointing a laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter on Friday.

At about 12:10 a.m. Trooper 2 was on air patrol over Wayne County when they were struck by a green laser.

READ MORE: MDOT: Here's A List Of Construction In Metro Detroit This Weekend

Police say the laser was coming from a black BMW occupied by two people.

The helicopter then advised troopers on the ground that the suspect, who was driving the vehicle, pointed the laser several times from a parking lot located near Davison and Conant in Hamtramck.

Trooper 2 watched the suspect’s vehicle drive away from the parking lot.

READ MORE: Henry Ford Health, MSU And U Of M Awarded $300K To Expand Sickle Cell Clinics

According to police, troopers conducted a traffic stop and pulled over the driver of the BMW, and he had a laser device in his possession

The suspect was arrested and the vehicle was released to the passenger.

In Michigan, it is a five-ear felony to point a laser device at an aircraft.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Governor Candidate Kevin Rinke Releases Ad Falsely Claiming 'Dead People Always Vote Democrat'

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.