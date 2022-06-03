  • WWJ-TV

 (CBS DETROIT) — Dog attacks in Detroit are at an all-time high.

The city had 34 attacks in 2021, ranking No. 9 among U.S. cities, according to a report released Thursday by the U.S. Postal Service. Additionally, the state of Michigan is among the 10 dog bite states, with a total of 244 attacks last year.

USPS kicks off its National Dog Bite Awareness Week public service campaign from June 5 through June 11.

The postal service advises that when a letter carrier comes to your home, keep dogs:

  • Inside the house or behind a fence
  • Away from the door or in another room
  • On a leash
Pet owners are also advised to remind their children not to take mail directly from a carrier as dogs may view the carrier as a threat.

Letter carriers are trained to:

  • Not startle a dog.
  • Keep their eyes on the dog.
  • Never assume a dog won’t bite.
  • Make some noise or rattle a fence to alert the dog if entering a yard.
  • Never attempt to pet or feed a dog.
  • Place their foot against an outward swinging door.
