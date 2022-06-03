  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    04:00 AMOrigins
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    04:00 AMOrigins
    View All Programs
Filed Under:AAA, aaa michigan, gas prices, Michigan Gas Prices

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan’s gas prices are getting close to hitting $5 a gallon.

According to AAA, the state’s average price hit an all-time high of $4.93 on Friday, which is nearly 20 cents more than the national average of $4.76.

READ MORE: Michigan Man Arrested Outside US Capitol With BB Gun, Fake Badge, Magazines And Body Armor

The average price is 13 cents more than Thursday, 37 cents more than last week and almost $2 more than last year.

READ MORE: Detroit Ranks In Top 10 Cities For Dog Attacks On Mail Carriers; USPS Urges Owners To Take Precautions

In Metro Detroit, the average is 4 cents higher at $4.97, also hitting an all-time high for the region.

MORE NEWS: Police Make Headway In Landfill Search For Zion Foster, Inspect Materials

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.