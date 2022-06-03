(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan’s gas prices are getting close to hitting $5 a gallon.
According to AAA, the state's average price hit an all-time high of $4.93 on Friday, which is nearly 20 cents more than the national average of $4.76.
The average price is 13 cents more than Thursday, 37 cents more than last week and almost $2 more than last year.
In Metro Detroit, the average is 4 cents higher at $4.97, also hitting an all-time high for the region.
