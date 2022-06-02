(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are searching for a suspect after a 74-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash.
Police say at about 11:37 p.m. on May 18, an unknown suspect was driving westbound on West McNichols in a stolen Chevy Camaro. The driver ignored the traffic light and hit the 74-year-old man, who was driving a silver 2000 GMC Sierra pickup traveling southbound on Telegraph Road.
Video of the incident below:
The suspect ran from the scene, police say.
The victim was transported to a hospital and died from his injuries a few days later.
Police believe clothing left inside the Camaro belongs to the driver and may help identify the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
Photos of the vehicle and clothing below: