Police Seek Suspects After 3 Men Hospitalized In Detroit ShootingPolice are searching for suspects connected to a triple non-fatal shooting in Detroit.

Man, 74, Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash, Detroit Police Search For SuspectDetroit police are searching for a suspect after a 74-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

5 Things To Know For June 2: Shootings, Economy, Ukraine, COVID-19, Depp-Heard VerdictHere are five things you need to know to get up to speed on what's happening around the country today.

Pfizer Asks FDA To Authorize COVID-19 Vaccine For Youngest KidsPfizer and BioNTech announced Wednesday that they have completed their submission requesting emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for their COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 6 months to 5 years.

James Craig Loses Bid To Get On Ballot For Michigan GovernorA judge declined to put former Detroit police chief James Craig on the Republican ballot for Michigan governor, the third candidate to lose a court challenge after election staff said campaign petitions were marred by fraudulent signatures.

Biden Says He Didn't Understand How Big An Effect Abbott Plant Shutdown Would Have On Baby FormulaPresident Joe Biden conceded Wednesday he didn't understand how big of an effect the shutdown of an Abbott baby formula plant in Michigan and subsequent recalls would have on the baby formula supply until April.