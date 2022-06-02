(CBS DETROIT) – A popular jeweler in Metro Detroit, who was known for providing jewelry to rappers, was fatally shot near his store in Oak Park.
Dan “Hutch” Hutchinson, 47, was shot and killed on Greenfield Road, not far from his shop, Hutch’s Jewelry.READ MORE: Police Seek Suspects After 3 Men Hospitalized In Detroit Shooting
The Oak Park Public Safety Department says officers responded to reports of a shooting and found that Hutchinson had been shot several times while inside his GMC Denali.READ MORE: Man, 74, Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash, Detroit Police Search For Suspect
Police say the suspect fled the scene but was taken into custody shortly after the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Oak Park police at (248) 691-7511 or (248) 691-7513.MORE NEWS: 5 Things To Know For June 2: Shootings, Economy, Ukraine, COVID-19, Depp-Heard Verdict
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.