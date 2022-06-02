(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit’s first-ever Pride march is being remembered in a new exhibit at the Detroit Historical Museum.
The "Come Out! In Detroit" exhibit is showcasing a full-color, 32-page non-fiction comic book that features eyewitness sources and unseen photographs of the march on June 24, 1972.
Now known as Christopher Street Detroit ’72, hundreds of LGBTQ+ activists across Michigan marched to commemorate the 1969 stonewall uprising in New York City.
According to the Detroit Historical Society, framed prints of the cover and enlarged pages from the comic book will be in the exhibit.
The showcase will open from June 3 through Sept. 11.
The showcase will open from June 3 through Sept. 11.

Free copies of the comic book will be available while supplies last.
