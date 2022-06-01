(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is reminding residents that southbound I-275 will be closed from I-94 to the I-96/M-14 interchange from June 3 to June 6 for repairs.
Crews will be making repairs to the deteriorating road surface during this closure.
The closure will take place from 8 p.m. on June 3 until 5 a.m. on June 6.
MDOT says crew will reopen lanes earlier if the work is completed sooner.
The following ramps will also be closed during this work:
- Eastbound and westbound M-14 ramps to southbound I-275
- Southbound I-275 exit/entrance ramps at Ann Arbor Road
- Southbound I-275 exit/entrance ramps at M-153 (Ford Road)
- Southbound I-275 exit/entrance ramps at US-12 (Michigan Avenue)
- Southbound I-275 exit/entrance ramps at Ecorse Road
- Southbound I-275 exit ramps to I-94
Southbound I-275 traffic will be detoured via eastbound I-96 to southbound M-39, then westbound I-94 to southbound I-275.
This work is part of the Revive 275 project, which consists of repairing and rebuilding 24 miles of road between Will Carlton Road and 6 Mile Road.
