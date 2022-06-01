  • WWJ-TV

Filed Under:coronavirus, covid-19, cumulative data, Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 19,535 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 50 deaths this week.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,547,366 and 36,407 deaths as of June 1.

Here is how data is being updated:

  • Case and death data will be updated once per week on Wednesdays.
  • Case and death data will be inclusive of both confirmed and probable cases and deaths.
  • The cumulative county COVID-19 case rate map has been replaced with a map of the CDC COVID-19 community levels and will be refreshed on Fridays.
For the latest numbers, visit here.

