Filed Under:freeway crash, M-10, MDOT, road closure

(CBS DETROIT) – MDOT announced Northbound M-10 at M-8 is closed due to a crash that happened Wednesday morning.

It has been closed since about 8 a.m. due to an overturned semi-truck.

All lanes are blocked off and M-10 North traffic is directed to use M-8 East to I-75 North.

