Southfield (CW50) – KICK – The Agency for LGBT African Americans was created as a nonprofit with the intent to provide programs and safe space for members of the LGBT+ community. In 2015, KICK became “LGBT Detroit” as it was decided that in order to facilitate growth and change they had to be able to change their marketing. LGBT Detroit became a force of strength and unity in the community, especially among its African American members.
LGBT Detroit offers 15 programs, which entails events and activities that serves approximately 800 community members annually. "Hotter Than July" is an event founded in 1996, which serves as a gathering of nearly 20,000 people in Detroit each summer, and attendees are from all over the world to offer various safe spaces for educating and showcasing the culture.
Curtis Lipscomb, Executive Director of LGBT Detroit; and Dionta Brown, LGBT Detroit’s Leadership Academy Program Coordinator, join Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about the spaces LGBT Detroit provides so members of the community can thrive, feel like themselves, and have their voices heard.
Learn more about LGBT Detroit at LGBTDetroit.org
