Southfield (CW50) – As someone who does not identify in the LGBTQ+ community, activist Rahi Shah knew that supporting her friends who are a part of that community was important to helping amplify their voices and letting them know they are seen and heard by others in the community. After recognizing that her city of Rochester did not hold an annual Pride parade during Pride Month, a tradition that thousands of cities around the world celebrate, and decided to see what she could do about it.

In her campaign to start a celebration during Pride Month, Shah connected with various community organizers and friends who are a part of the LGBTQ+ community to put together Rochester’s first ever Pride Parade. It was a success around the city and within the community, and even led to Shah being name to Seen Magazine’s 2021 Changemakers list.

Shah is incredibly active in her support for various causes and fights. As a woman of color, Shah found that connecting with other marginalized communities was easy, as she could share in their similar struggled while not identifying as a member of their community. To her, it’s not about being an activist for causes that only affect her personally, but to fight for change and amplify the voices of other communities so we can all come together in support of one another.

She is also the Michigan State Co-Director for Generation Ratify, a youth-led movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, by organizing an ERA march in Rochester and multiple lobby days for many bills in Congress including the Women’s Health Protection Act which passed the House.

Activist Rahi Shah joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to discuss the importance of allyship in the LGBTQ+ community, and how her own experience as a member of a different marginalized community helped her become a strong ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

