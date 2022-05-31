WALKER – Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
IN FLUX – Twyla (guest star Karissa Lee Staples) is tapped to assist the Rangers on a case as she and Cordell (Jared Padalecki) are beginning to grow closer.READ MORE: Update: One Girl Dies From Injuries In Belle Isle Hit-And-Run, One Girl In Stable Condition
Meanwhile, Stella (Violet Brinson) re-evaluates her feelings for Todd (guest star Cameron Vitosh) and Colton (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks) while Geri (Odette Annable) extends an olive branch to Denise (guest star Amara Zaragoza).READ MORE: Suspect Apprehended After Bomb Threat At Jackson Middle School
America Young directed the episode written by Aaron Carew (#217).
Original airdate 6/2/2022.MORE NEWS: 4 Rescued From Water At Grand Haven State Park On Memorial Day
Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.