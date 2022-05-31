(CBS DETROIT) – A suspect has been apprehended after a bomb threat was received at Northwest Kidder Middle School in Jackson.
The threat was received over the phone and the call was made from inside the building, WLNS reports.
School officials say students and staff were evacuated from the middle school and the high school, preschool, and office were placed on lockdown.
Police were on the scene and investigated.
“At this time, the situation at Northwest Middle School has been resolved. Law enforcement has searched the building and determined that there is no threat to staff and students,” the district said.
The suspect has been apprehended, according to school officials.
The suspect has been apprehended, according to school officials.

All after-school activities will go on as planned.
