(CBS DETROIT) — A woman convicted of embezzling money from a 90-year-old woman in Montcalm County faces an additional charge and prison time for resisting arrest.
According to the Michigan Department of Attorney General, Teri Miller was charged and pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing a police officer. She received a one-year incarceration sentence with credit for 29 days served stemming from her arrest in the embezzlement case.
“Those who attempt to harm law enforcement or evade justice in the course of officers executing their duties will be held accountable,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Officials say in March, Miller and her co-defendants were sentenced for stealing thousands of dollars from the 90-year-old woman who Miller was hired to care for. Officials say she accessed the woman's bank account and used a credit card to obtain cash advances without the woman's consent.
In that case, she received 57 months to 15 years in prison for the embezzlement between $50,000 and $100,000 conviction. She also received 14 months to five years for the conviction of embezzlement of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 — totaling 71 months in prison to be served consecutively.
In addition, she was ordered to pay $97,798 in restitution to the victim’s estate.
Officials say Miller's sentencing on the resisting arrest charge is to be served concurrently with her other sentences.
