SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
SUPERMAN & LOIS IS BACK WITH AN ORIGINAL EPISODE! — We pick up right where we left off with Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) levitating in front of Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui).
Meanwhile, Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) question whether Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark are telling them the complete story.
Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) tries her best to get Sarah (Inde Navarrette) to acknowledge Jordan.
Erik Valdez, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik, Taylor Buck, and Dylan Walsh also star.
The episode was directed by David Mahmoudieh and written by Rina Mimoun (#212).
Original airdate 5/31/2022.
Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.