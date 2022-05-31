  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
LEGACIES – Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

WHAT COMES NEXT – Alaric (Matthew Davis) briefs the Super Squad on what comes next.

Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) has a heart-to-heart with Lizzie (Jenny Boyd).

MG (Quincy Fouse) helps Ethan (Leo Howard).

Cleo (Omono Okojie) continues to test her new powers and figure out her purpose.

Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shaghasemi) takes on a new role.

The episode was written by Thomas Brandon and directed by Lauren Petzke (#414).

Original airdate 6/2/2022.