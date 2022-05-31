  • WWJ-TV

MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

PUSHING THE BOUNDARIES — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists, and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.

Magicians featured in this episode include Ed Alonzo, Joshua Jay, Rob Lake, Tetro, Naathan Phan, Bill Cook, and Paige Thompson (#808).

Original airdate 6/4/2022.

