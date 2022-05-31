TOM SWIFT – Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
SERIES PREMIERE – As an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth, the devilishly charming TOM SWIFT (Tian Richards) is a man who many men would kill to be, or be with – a man with the world in the palm of his hand.
But that world gets shaken to its core after the shocking disappearance of his father, thrusting Tom into a breathtaking adventure full of mysterious conspiracies and unexplained phenomena.
On his whirlwind quest to unravel the truth, Tom finds himself fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale cabal hellbent on stopping him.
Anton Cropper directed the episode written by Melinda Hsu Taylor & Noga Landau & Cameron Johnson (#101).
Original airdate 5/31/2022.