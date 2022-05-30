The last clue to Tamala Well’s case was found 10 years ago on Coventry near East State Fair in Detroit.

The young mother’s car was located, but no Tamala.

A decade after her disappearance, the community is coming together to get answers.

Heating up cold cases.

That’s what Minister Malik Shabazz and volunteers gathered to do Memorial Day.

Taking time to get the word out about unsolved investigations.

“It doesn’t matter if its the holiday or not, we are out here, we’re very vigilant,” said Detroit Police Seconnd Deputy Chief Kyra Joy Hope.

33-year-old Tamala Wells mysteriously vanished in 2012.

She was last seen at her home on Appleton on Detroit’s west side.

Her car was found 10 miles away near John R. and East State Fair.

“You don’t even have to reveal your name,” Hope said.

“It’s totally anonymous, but we need information for these families so that we can move the cases forward, so that we can have closure for this. No one wants to be in this predicament.”

Shabazz says Detroit Police Chief James White is ramping up a new initiative to put fresh eyes on cold cases.

It’s progress Beverly Winfrey says she needs to find the person responsible for killing her son, Steven Radcliff.

“This is my son, he was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver on March 17, 2020,” Winfrey said.

Community search efforts organized by Shabazz helped crack the cases of missing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster, and 32-year-old Latima Warren, who was found dismembered in her home.

Shabazz says it’s now his hope to continue to help bring closure to grieving families.