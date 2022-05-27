(CBS DETROIT) – A popular restaurant in Detroit’s Midtown caught fire early Friday morning.
Several Detroit fire trucks were on the scene of the fire at around 6 a.m.
It took hours to get it under control, according to Fox 2.
Officials say there were no injuries, but the restaurant was totally damaged.
Traffic Jam & Snug was established in 1965, becoming the first brew-pub in the state of Michigan.
The restaurant is known for its made-from-scratch dishes, in-house bakery, and micro-brewery.
