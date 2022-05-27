Holiday Travel And Gas: What To Expect At The PumpMichigan average is $4.56 a gallon for regular unleaded.

2 Teens Charged After Shots Fired At Detroit Police OfficersTwo 18-year-olds are charged after shots were fired at two Detroit police officers who were attempting to stop the vehicle they were traveling in last weekend.

Republicans Kept Off Michigan Ballot Turn To The CourtsBusiness owner Perry Johnson asked the state Court of Appeals to intervene and order the Board of State Canvassers to put him on the ballot. James Craig, a former Detroit police chief with significant name recognition, also plans to turn to the courts.

Here Are Some Memorial Day Events Happening In Metro DetroitThe U.S. Justice Department said Thursday it will not pursue criminal charges against former FBI agents who failed to quickly open an investigation of sports doctor Larry Nassar despite learning in 2015 that he was accused of sexually assaulting female gymnasts.

City Of Dearborn Hosts Emergency Baby Formula Distribution EventDearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said they are providing formula to as many families as possible. He said they are not trying to not solve the formula shortage but hopefully helping in the short term.

DOJ Declines For 3rd Time To Bring Charges Against Former FBI Agents Who Botched Nassar CaseThe Justice Department won't bring charges against two former FBI agents accused of mishandling the sex abuse inquiry of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, the third time prosecutors have reached that conclusion.