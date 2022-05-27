(CBS DETROIT) — Memorial Day is a time to honor and remember those who’ve served and sacrificed their lives for others in the United States.
Here is a list of events happening in Metro Detroit on Memorial Day :
Dearborn 2022 Memorial Day parade
The City of Detroit is hosting its 96th Memorial Day parade on May 30 kicks off at 10 a.m. from Michigan Avenue to Maple Street, ending at the Henry Ford Centennial Library. The parade will be preceded by a silent honorary funeral procession.
Novi Memorial Day parade
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on May 30 at Meadowbrook Commons (25075 Meadowbrook Road), ending at the northeast entrance of the Civic Center (45175 10 Mile Road).
Royal Oak Memorial Day parade and ceremony
Memorial Day parade steps off at 9 a.m. on May 30 at Washinton and Lincoln and proceeds north on South Sherman Drive. A ceremony immediately follows the end of the parade at the Veterans War Memorial at Centennial Commons near the library’s south entrance.
Troy Memorial Day ceremony
The City of Troy's Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on May 30at Veterans Memorial Plaza in front of Troy City Hall (500 W. Big Beaver Road). The keynote speaker will be USAF Senior Master Sgt. David Bowers, the superintendent for the 191st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan.
