The City of Dearborn, Michigan hosted an emergency baby formula distribution event Friday.
Dearborn Department of Public Health joined with several local non-profits to make sure parents were able to get the vital food source that’s been in short supply these past few weeks.READ MORE: Here Are Some Memorial Day Events Happening In Metro Detroit
Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said they are providing formula to as many families as possible. He said they are not trying to not solve the formula shortage but hopefully helping in the short term.READ MORE: DOJ Declines For 3rd Time To Bring Charges Against Former FBI Agents Who Botched Nassar Case
The baby formula shortage, driven by pandemic-related strains as well as the closure of a formula plant in west Michigan, has become the latest issue for American consumers.
The FDA has reached an agreement with Abbott Nutrition to reopen the Sturgis plant.MORE NEWS: Traffic Jam & Snug In Detroit's Midtown Destroyed In Fire
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.