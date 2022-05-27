Michigan Announces $1.5 Million Tuition Giveaway, 100 Children To Receive $15,000Michigan is kicking off a $1.5 million tuition giveaway in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Michigan Education Trust (MET), Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday.

AAA Offers 'Tow To Go' Program During Memorial Day Weekends Michiganders hit the road for Memorial Day, AAA is making sure roads are safe by bringing back their free "Tow To Go" program for those who may have a little too much to drink.

Holiday Travel And Gas: What To Expect At The PumpMichigan average is $4.56 a gallon for regular unleaded.

2 Teens Charged After Shots Fired At Detroit Police OfficersTwo 18-year-olds are charged after shots were fired at two Detroit police officers who were attempting to stop the vehicle they were traveling in last weekend.

Republicans Kept Off Michigan Ballot Turn To The CourtsBusiness owner Perry Johnson asked the state Court of Appeals to intervene and order the Board of State Canvassers to put him on the ballot. James Craig, a former Detroit police chief with significant name recognition, also plans to turn to the courts.

Here Are Some Memorial Day Events Happening In Metro DetroitThe U.S. Justice Department said Thursday it will not pursue criminal charges against former FBI agents who failed to quickly open an investigation of sports doctor Larry Nassar despite learning in 2015 that he was accused of sexually assaulting female gymnasts.