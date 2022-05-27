Here Are Some Memorial Day Events Happening In Metro DetroitThe U.S. Justice Department said Thursday it will not pursue criminal charges against former FBI agents who failed to quickly open an investigation of sports doctor Larry Nassar despite learning in 2015 that he was accused of sexually assaulting female gymnasts.

City Of Dearborn Hosts Emergency Baby Formula Distribution EventDearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said they are providing formula to as many families as possible. He said they are not trying to not solve the formula shortage but hopefully helping in the short term.

DOJ Declines For 3rd Time To Bring Charges Against Former FBI Agents Who Botched Nassar CaseThe Justice Department won't bring charges against two former FBI agents accused of mishandling the sex abuse inquiry of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, the third time prosecutors have reached that conclusion.

Traffic Jam & Snug In Detroit's Midtown Destroyed In FireA popular restaurant in Detroit's Midtown caught fire early Friday morning, and there were no injuries reported, but the restaurant was completely damaged.

New Law Puts NHL Great Konstantinov's 24/7 Care In JeopardyKonstantinov is the public face of a predicament facing roughly 18,000 Michigan residents who suffered serious traffic-related injuries and have lost their state-funded, unlimited lifetime medical care that every driver used to have to pay into by law.

Senate Confirms Steven Cliff To Lead National Highway Safety AgencyThe Senate on Thursday confirmed former California pollution regulator Steven Cliff to run the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.