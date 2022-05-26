Whitmer Signs Executive Directive On Abortion, Reproductive HealthGov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive instructing state departments and agencies not to help authorities in an investigation over abortions and must identify opportunities to increase protections for reproductive rights.

Michigan Legislature Pushes For Pause On Gasoline TaxMichigan Republican and Democratic senators are pushing ahead with bills that could put a pause on gasoline tax.

Local Communities Organize Student Walkouts To Rally Against Gun ViolenceThe outpouring of support follows that tragic shooting of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.

What We Know About The Victims At Robb Elementary SchoolMore details are beginning to emerge about the nineteen children and two teachers who were killed after a gunman opened fire inside a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. As of Thursday afternoon, at least 13 families said they had received devastating news.

Garden City Police Search For 2 Vehicles Involved In Shooting That Caused Fatal CrashPolice are asking for the public's help in identifying two vehicles and their occupants in connection with a shooting that led to a fatal crash in Garden City.

Detroit Man Charged After Threatening To Kill Macomb County JudgeAccording to the Michigan Department of Attorney General, Marion Williams Richardson is charged with one count of communicating a false threat of terrorism and one count of malicious use of a telecommunications service.