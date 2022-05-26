(CBS DETROIT) – A man accused of felonious assault and ethnic intimidation at a Dearborn grocery market, has been arrested.

On May 13, two African American customers at Westborn Market reported that a white male subject initiated an encounter with them and made several racial slurs.

Officials say the individual proceeded to follow the shoppers to the parking lot, and then attempted to strike them with his vehicle as they walked to their car.

After that, the man exited his vehicle with a baseball bat, and he raised it over his head as he continued to shout racial slurs at them.

The man also followed them as they drove away.

After conducting interviews and reviewing surveillance video, investigators identified the man as Jason Edward Lucas.

Lucas was arrested on May 18.

The baseball bat was recovered.

“We will not tolerate hateful ideologies that threaten members of our community, and we will always defend those who unjustly endure racist intimidation simply for being who they are,” said Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud. “I commend law enforcement officials for taking immediate action to prevent this individual from committing further harm.”

Wayne County Prosecutors approved four counts of felonious assault, two counts of ethnic intimidation, and habitual offender—fourth notice.

Lucas was arraigned before Honorable Judge Sam Salamey of the 19th District Court and issued a $150,000 cash bond with GPS tether.

His preliminary exam is scheduled for June 10 at 9:00 a.m.

