What We Know About The Victims At Robb Elementary SchoolMore details are beginning to emerge about the nineteen children and two teachers who were killed after a gunman opened fire inside a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. As of Thursday afternoon, at least 13 families said they had received devastating news.

Garden City Police Search For 2 Vehicles Involved In Shooting That Caused Fatal CrashPolice are asking for the public's help in identifying two vehicles and their occupants in connection with a shooting that led to a fatal crash in Garden City.

Detroit Man Charged After Threatening To Kill Macomb County JudgeAccording to the Michigan Department of Attorney General, Marion Williams Richardson is charged with one count of communicating a false threat of terrorism and one count of malicious use of a telecommunications service.

Man Arrested After Assault, Yelling Racial Slurs At Shoppers In DearbornA man accused of felonious assault and ethnic intimidation at a Dearborn grocery market, has been arrested.

Oxford High Students Walk Out To Support Robb Elementary School In TexasHundreds of students at Oxford High School, where four were killed in November, walked out Thursday and formed a ‘U’ on the football field to show support for students and families in Uvalde, Texas.

15-Year-Old Charged After Allegedly Bringing Weapon To Detroit's Marygrove High SchoolProsecutors charged a 15-year-old after he allegedly brought a weapon to Marygrove High School in Detroit.