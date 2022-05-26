Southfield (CW50) – In the last several years, the mental health of athletes has been at the forefront of discussion in sports. Athletes like NBA stars Kevin Love and DeMar DeRozan have spent years discussing their own struggles with their mental health, and now athletes like tennis star Naomi Osaka and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles have been honest about why they took breaks, or in Biles’ case, retired from their sport due to their struggles with their mental health.

These types of high-profile stories have brought to light the large amount of athletes who have their own mental performance and skills coaches who help them in their careers to be the best version of themselves off in everyday life and in their careers. These mental performance coaches can specialize in specific sports and specific positions in sports to help these athletes overcome the challenges they face while performing.

Blaise Fayolle, a Therapist and Mental Skills Coach at Reset Brain + Body, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss the focus of improving mental skills and performance in athletes to help them in their career.

Fayolle talks about how these skills can be learned at any age and can apply to all different types of sports. It’s not just the struggles athletes face in their careers, but the challenges they face in their personal lives that can affect their play and performance. Fayolle’s goal is to help these athletes in all areas of their lives to improve their overall mental health.

He also discussed the challenges athletes faced when the COVID-19 pandemic had cancelled seasons, the Olympics, and other major tournaments. When an athlete is in a sport for so long, it becomes a part of who they are, and that loss of identity was something many athletes faced at the times.

