(CBS DETROIT) — In wake of a deadly shooting in Texas on Tuesday, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard offered support to Oxford and surrounding communities.

At least 19 children and two adults were killed when a gunman fired into the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, about 85 miles west of San Antonio. This comes nearly six months after a shooting at Oxford High School killed four students and injured six others and a teacher on Nov. 30.

“I am sure this tragedy in Texas is triggering terrible memories, anxiety and fear in Oxford and our communities. We are here for you in any form or fashion that can be helpful. We can also connect you with mental health services or just be there to listen. United and Oxford strong,” Bouchard said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.



In Monroe County, authorities say they are increasing police presence at schools beginning Wednesday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening that it has not received any threats targeting the schools but reiterated that “it is important that citizens and children be aware and remain vigilant and cautious.”

Meanwhile, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags across the state be lowered to half-staff through May 28 in honor of the victims.

“My heart breaks for the students, teachers, staff, and families of Robb Elementary School,” Whitmer said. “The death of multiple students and the shooting of many others is horrific. Our state is in mourning alongside the parents who had their children taken from them today and the entire community in Uvalde, Texas.”

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.