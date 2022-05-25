OXFORD, MICH. (CBS DETROIT) — Pain from the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday is being felt across the nation, especially in the Oxford community.

The shooting comes nearly six months after the deadly shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30.

In a statement on Tuesday, Oxford Superintendent Ken Weaver sent condolences to families impacted by the shooting in Texas.

“It is critically important, if possible, that you communicate to your children tonight about the tragedy in Texas in simple language of what we know so far as you deem appropriate,” Weaver said. “It is likely to trigger, for some children, intrusive memories and emotional overload. Please normalize these memories and emotions for them by affirming that it can be expected to experience some intense memories and feelings after a similar tragedy”

Oxford Community Schools also announced that students could miss school without penalty.

Additionally, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard offered support to Oxford and surrounding communities.

“I am sure this tragedy in Texas is triggering terrible memories, anxiety and fear in Oxford and our communities. We are here for you in any form or fashion that can be helpful. We can also connect you with mental health services or just be there to listen. United and Oxford strong,” Bouchard said in the post.

The district confirmed there will be an increase in police presence at its buildings for the rest of the week.

Other communities in Southeast Michigan, such as Monroe County, are also increasing police presence.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening that it has not received any threats targeting the schools but reiterated that “it is important that citizens and children be aware and remain vigilant and cautious.”

